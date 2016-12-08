Miller announces bid for alderman

Patrick Miller, an active community member and current planning and zoning commissioner, will run for Ward 5 alderman in Starkville's municipal elections this June.

Miller announced his candidacy on social media Tuesday, and issued a statement regarding his election bid on Thursday afternoon. He will seek the post held by current Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard, after the current aldermen stated he would not seek a second term.

"If the citizens of our ward elect me to work for them in the coming term, I will use every opportunity to grow their involvement and awareness of every weighty issues facing us all in the coming months," Miller said in an issued statement.

Miller commended Maynard for his service to Ward 5 and the entire city. A self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, the MSU Extension Center for Government and Community Development instructor said he hopes the new board — set to take office in July — thoroughly discusses how to improve the city, while properly allocating public funds.

"Starkville needs a planned strategy to have the highest quality of life, education opportunities, and infrastructure while maintaining the least possible property tax burden on the hard-working citizens of the city," Miller said.

In his statement, he noted the will of the people and the desires of area residents would supersede the desires of out-of state developers in his policy decisions. Miller also stressed the importance of being a family-oriented candidate in his official announcement.

Miller holds a graduate degree of public policy and administration, and he and his wife, Caroline — a speech pathologist, attend St. Joseph Catholic Church. The 26-year-old has lived in Starkville for the last eight years, and is originally from Ocean Springs.

"When we start our family, our children will call Starkville home," Miller said. "I want them to have opportunities for the best education possible, find a job here, and raise their families in a Starkville that is focused on efficient and effective government that allows an innovative future with a variety of economic possibilities in businesses operating here today as well as any who might be attracted to a city with sound fiscal policies and a quality of life that rivals the best university communities throughout the nation."

As a volunteer, Miller serves as the head coach of the Youth Basketball of America's Starkville team, Dream Elite. The travel league coach took over after being approached by a parent in 2013.

Since taking over, Miller looks to push the 15 and 16-year-old players to work together on the court, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining high academic standards off the court.

"I inherited my drive to be a strong mentor from my parents who are active community members in Ocean Springs," Miller said last June. "The want comes from trying to share my personal experiences with these young men and making sure they know how much opportunity is available to them if they simply work hard."

When Miller was 15, his family lost their home to Hurricane Katrina. The experience drove him to see the value of maintaining family bonds, and the importance of community support. He often draws on his experience of losing his home to give the players a different perspective, Miller said last June.

Qualifying for municipal elections begins Jan. 3, and ends March 3, 2017. Primaries will be held May 2, and the general election is set for June 6.