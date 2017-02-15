Miles helps Vols claim district soccer title

Senior Porter Miles picked a perfect time to get his first goal of the season for the Starkville Academy Volunteers.

On senior night, Porter found his first breakthrough of the season to give his team the lead. The Vols benefitted from Porter's goal and recorded a 2-1 victory over Heritage Academy to claim the District 2-AAA championship.

“The goal felt really good,” Porter said. “It’s my first goal of the season and I’ve been itching to get one, so to have it on senior night felt great."

Starkville Academy head coach Matt Sykes hopes that Miles’ goal is just the beginning,

“He’s struggled to find the net, and now he’s found it so hopefully that’s a sign of more things to come," Sykes said.

Shortly after Miles’ found the back of the net, the visiting Patriots charged up the field and found an equalizer in the form of a penalty kick. However, not to be discouraged by the opponent’s equalizer, the Vols pressed up the field in order to lock the ball in Heritage territory.

After several frustrating shots, a cross fired into the penalty area from the left side of the field left the defenders clogged up in their own 6-yard box, allowing for the ball to roll in across the line resulting in an own goal.

Despite having gained the lead again, Starkville Academy refused to give in and continued to press its opponent high up the field. By shutting down the center lanes, the Vols forced the Patriots to push the ball up the sides, however Sykes’ team was able to continue to reset its defense by forcing its opponent out of bounds or back into their own territory.

By the time Heritage managed to find its way back into the SA penalty area, the Patriots only had time to take one more shot which went wide of the goal post. With 10 seconds after the preceding goal kick, the referee blew for final time which saw the Vols seal their No. 1 seed into the state tournament.

Sykes hopes the team can build upon the win and establish a sense of momentum headed into the postseason,

“It’s always good to be playing good soccer going into the playoffs," Sykes said. "We are going to play teams that we have seen before this season so we know what they’ve got."

By instilling a mentality based on improving themselves every day, Sykes believes his team will be more than ready for the playoffs.

"We’ve been through plenty of adversity this season, and proved we can fight through it so we are right where we need to be," Sykes said.

After Tuesday’s victory, the Volunteers will host the first round of the postseason against an opponent to be determined.