Mid-Mississippi Challenge scoreboard
Sunday, January 22, 2017
ACKERMAN, MS
Several area schools participated in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge in Ackerman on Saturday.
Scores of those games are below.
Girls: East Webster 54, Oxford 43
Girls: Eupora 63, Starkville Academy 60
Boys: Eupora 63, Starkville Academy 59
Boys: Choctaw County 51, Booneville 47
Girls: Choctaw County 58, Puckett 53
For recaps on all of these games, see Sunday's sports section of The Starkville Daily News.
