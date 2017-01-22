Mid-Mississippi Challenge scoreboard

Sunday, January 22, 2017
ACKERMAN, MS

Several area schools participated in the Mid-Mississippi Challenge in Ackerman on Saturday.
Scores of those games are below.

Girls: East Webster 54, Oxford 43
Girls: Eupora 63, Starkville Academy 60
Boys: Eupora 63, Starkville Academy 59
Boys: Choctaw County 51, Booneville 47
Girls: Choctaw County 58, Puckett 53

