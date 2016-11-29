MHSAA state championship football participants head to Starkville

The Mississippi High School State football championships return to Starkville this weekend for the second time in three years.

Over a two-day period (Friday and Saturday), six state champions will be crowned at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium.

“We appreciate, from President (Mark) Keenum and all the way through, what Mississippi State University does for our players and fans,” executive director of the MHSAA Don Hinton said on Monday at the annual press conference in Clinton. “It will be a safe environment at MSU. The management will thoroughly be taken care of in Starkville.”

