MHP to launch Thanksgiving safety initiative

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will jumpstart its Thanksgiving travel enforcement period with a safety awareness initiative Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on I-55.

State troopers will patrol I-55 from the Tennessee border to the Louisiana border due to an increase in holiday traffic and possible traffic fatalities. MHP investigated 221 crashes including 4 fatalities during the 2015 Thanksgiving enforcement period.

The high visibility drive is designed to ensure smooth holiday travel for all motorists, fight reckless driving and combat distracted driving. The initiative will conclude Nov. 27 at midnight.

Safety checkpoints will be conducted by troopers in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

"We urge motorists who are preparing to travel on the roadways to include safe driving as part of their plans," said MHP Cpt. Johnny Poulos.