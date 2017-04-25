Meridian native tapped to lead IHL Board

The IHL Board of Trustees last week announced that C.D. Smith of Meridian would take over as board president for outgoing president Doug Rouse.

Rouse passed the gavel to Smith at the board’s meeting in Jackson. Smith will officially take office on May 8.

"Mississippi's public universities play a vital role in our state through education, research and service," Smith said. "The university system is an economic driver for the state and provides an excellent return on investment. I am excited to take on this new role as we continue to work to advance the state through higher education."

Smith previously served as vice president of the board during Rouse's term. Trustee Shane Hooper will serve as vice president during Smith's term.

"It is a pleasure to work with my fellow Trustees, the Commissioner and the universities," Rouse said. "I have enjoyed my term as President and look forward to continued service on the Board as we all work together to support the universities and help them, and the students, succeed. It is an honor to serve the university system and the state in this capacity."

Smith was first appointed to the Board of Trustees by Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour in May 2008 to represent the First (Central) Supreme Court District for a term set to expire May 7, 2018.

Smith - a regional director with AT&T Mississippi - also chairs the G.V. "Sonny" Montgomery Institute and serves on the board of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and the State Games of Mississippi.