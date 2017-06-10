Men's golf coach ready to build Bulldog brand

Recruiting is the lifeline of any college sports program.

No one knows that better than Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen, who spent years coaching college baseball. So when it came time for Cohen to find a new head golf coach, Cohen knew the characteristics he was searching for. That led him straight to former Vanderbilt assistant Dusty Smith, who was introduced last week as the new leader of the Bulldogs.

“We were really looking for, in this process, somebody who could instruct,” Cohen said. “Not just somebody who was great with a team, but somebody who really understood the recruiting process. In Dusty Smith, we feel like we have found our man.”

Now Smith goes to work at building his brand of Bulldog golf. To do that, Smith says he’ll lay a foundation through recruiting, just as he helped do at Vanderbilt as he aided in turning the Commodores into one of the nation’s premier golf programs.

“I feel like the best teams out there are recruiting the hardest and getting the best talent and that’s something that I want to do,” Smith said. “I want to create relationships with all of the coaches locally and I want the Mississippi State brand to get out there, not just around the Southeast, but everywhere.”

Smith’s recruiting strategy goes deeper than just bringing in top talent. He says when he selects who he wants to come wear the maroon and white, that decision will rest on things other than just how a golfer performs on the course.

“I want to bring, first and foremost, high-character guys,” Smith said. “You can find talented guys all over the United States. When it comes to crunch time though, when it comes to postseason, it’s the guys who have high character, who are tough, who are disciplined that are going to push your team over the edge and that are going to help your team win championships. You can have talented guys who work some here and there, but if they’re not all-in to the culture that we’re going to bring to Mississippi State, ultimately they’re not going to be very successful.”

In looking to attract the type of player he desires, Smith says he has some of the nation’s best facilities to recruit with.

“During my interview, I told everyone that the facilities at Mississippi State with Old Waverly, Mossy Oak and The Barn are the best-kept secrets in the United States,” Smith said. “Those facilities and Mississippi State golf will be a secret no longer.”

Smith says he’ll work tirelessly to get the word out about MSU golf. That will come in a number of ways. The Bulldogs will host camps. They’ll also make sure they’re seen at tournaments around the country.

“When we took over at Vanderbilt, we would go to the tournaments and maybe only have one kid in the field that we’re watching,” Smith said. “All that mattered to us was watching that one kid, but all these other younger kids who have never thought about Vanderbilt start seeing us. When they start seeing that we’re one of the first ones on the driving range in the morning and we’re the last ones to leave, they start seeing that brand and they’re going to start becoming interested.”

Smith hopes the same things start happening for MSU. If it does, success will surely follow. Smith isn’t naive though. He knows, right now, all that he says is just talk.

Pretty soon though, Smith plans to turn his words into action, then the Bulldogs will be on the path to getting where its new leader envisions.

“It’s easy to sit here and say we’re going to win the SEC Championship and national championships, but that step doesn’t just happen,” Smith said. “It starts with doing the little things correctly and we’re going to focus on what we can control. We’re going to focus on the little things and that’s how we’re going to build this culture.”