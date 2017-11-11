Men: Holman claims double-double in MSU victory

Aric Holman’s versatility was on display for the Mississippi State Bulldogs Friday night’s against Alabama State.

Holman was scoring beyond the 3-point line and inside converting 3-point plays as the Bulldogs defeated the Hornets 96-68 at Humphrey Coliseum.

After hitting 6-of-11 shots from the field, including two from 3-point, Holman finished with 18 points to lead MSU. He pulled down 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs to complete a double-double. It was his third career double-double.

“It was exciting for him,” MSU coach Ben Howland said of Holman. “He ends up playing 21 minutes. He gets tired when he has to push himself, but h.e did a great job passing the ball, stretching the floor and blocking shots. He ends up changing some shots.”

Holman scored 17 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 58-31 lead at halftime and they didn’t look back.

It was the kind of start that Holman wanted for himself and the team.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to owe it all to my teammates,” Holman said. “They are constantly telling me to score the ball and they help me build my confidence. I need to be more aggressive so I can fit in.”

Nick Weatherspoon hit a 3-point field goal for MSU’s first points of the season and gave the home team a 3-1 lead.

A successful 3-point shot by Holman put the Bulldogs up 11-4, then E.J. Datcher and Holman went back-to-back and earned three points the hard way with a basket and free throw each to stretch the margin to 17-6 at the 12:21 mark of the first half.

Holman had another made 3-pointer and a 3-point play and the rout was on as State increased its advantage to 30-9 with 9:23 remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs put an exclamation mark on the first half when Holman threw down a dunk.

MSU outscored Alabama State 38-37 in the second half to record the 28-point victory.

“It was important to get the first win of the year and get off to a good start,” Howland said.

There were six Bulldogs who scored in double figures during the game. Quinndary Weatherspoon was second in scoring with 17 points, while Wright added 12 points. Former Starkville High School player Tyson Carter, Datcher and Nick Weatherspoon finished with 11 points each.

The Weatherspoon brothers combined for 28 points in their first regular season outing together.

Ealier on Friday, Quinndary Weatherspoon was selected first team All-Southeastern Conference by league coaches.

MSU will host Florida A&M on November 18.