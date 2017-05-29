Memorial Day ceremony held downtown in memory of fallen soldiers

Much of downtown Starkville was blocked off Monday for a solemn Memorial Day ceremony honoring those in the military that lost their lives serving their country.

The Memorial Day ceremony was sponsored by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, the MSU Bagley College of Engineering, OSERVS and Backstage Music., The event was held at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse and featured guest speakers including elected officials and veterans.

Retired Navy Captain Robert A. Green conducted the ceremony on behalf of the Military Affairs Committee.

Retired Master Chief Carl. S. Wofford was a member of the U.S. Navy Seabeas in Vietnam, the Cuban Crisis and Panama. Wofford said everyone should spend Memorial Day and every other day remembering the 1.2 million soldiers that never returned home from battle and cherish the freedoms made possible by their sacrifice.

He said following the event he was looking forward to remembering his fellow servicemen and said the crowd made the event special for him, other veterans and the families of those killed in combat.

“We couldn’t have done it without the people here,” Wofford said. “Just remember the veterans, support your veterans, support your veteran’s organizations. They can’t survive without you.”

Vietnam veteran Jack Cook served 20 years in the United States Air Force before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. Cook said he was thankful that so many solders were able to come home because of the many that weren’t able to.

“This is just a remembrance of all those that went before us, that served gallantly and honorably, some giving their lives to our continued freedom and just showing our appreciation for what they could do for us,” Cook said. “To recognize those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, thankful that so many of us were able to come home because of that sacrifice those men and women have given for our country.”

Mike White, retired Dean of Students at Mississippi State University, served as the keynote speaker for the Memorial Day ceremony and highlighted the importance of distinguishing between Memorial Day, which honors those killed in the line of duty, and Veteran’s Day, which honors military veterans that are still alive.

White entered the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in the 25th Infantry Regiment in Vietnam before returning home and ultimately working as MSU’s dean of students for 17 years before retiring in 2009.

“There’s a lot of veterans here today,” White said. “This is not our day. It has nothing to do with veterans. It’s a fact that escapes many Americans.”

Other speakers at the event included Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman, Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisor’s President Orlando Trainer and Bryan Locke of the Center For America’s Veterans at MSU.

Following White’s address to the crowd, veterans read the names of each soldier killed overseas and the war in which they were killed.

A wreath-laying ceremony was then held at stone memorial outside of the courthouse, which bears the names of every Oktibbeha County solider killed in battle.

To close out the ceremony, Carey Hardin of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 14, played “Taps” on the bugle as the American flag was slowly raised in front of the courthouse. A flyover of two World War II-era planes ended the ceremony.

The SDN has a live stream of the full ceremony available on the SDN Facebook page.

Here are the names of those from Oktibbeha County killed overseas and remembered on Memorial Day:

GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM

Courtland Kennard

Robert “Taylor” McDavid

VIETNAM WAR:

Robert H. Bennett

L.C. Carter

George E. Collier

Charles E. Finney

Robert M. Hill

Charles L. Hunter

Lewis J. Jackson

Victor Johnson, Jr.

Williams N. Johnson

Jack P. Lighte, Jr.

Steven L. McGinnis

Theodore R. Sherman, Jr.

Victor M. Stribling

Clifton F. Vaughn

George H. Ward

Thomas L. Ward

James Wimberly Lewis

KOREAN WAR:

Herman W. Blankeship

Claude H. Daniels, Jr.

James O. Dorsett

Charles A. Hamill

Willie Hamilton

Harold Harper

Williams M. Ross

W.C. Sanders, Jr.

Johnny M. Strong

Lewis Williams

WORLD WAR II:

Carroll S. Adams

James W. Barton

John Boswell, Jr.

Garnett S. Beattie

Dero P. Bell

Wayman D. Betts

Floyd M. Bowman

George M. Bryan

Pharis H. Butler

L.C. Coapling

Harry T. Critz, Jr.

Thomas F. Critz

Claude Ellington

Charles M. Foster

Charles R. Fox

Marshall Fulgham

Graham M. Gholson

Billy B. Gray

Edward B. Gunn

Ira E. Hamblin

James P. Hartness, Jr.

Lawrence R. Heflin

William J. Huffman

William S. Jackson

Lee R. Jerry

John W. Johnson

Judson B. Johnson

Lee W. Johnston, Jr.

Guy H. Jones

Will A. Jones

James F. Josey

Jessie M. Kellum

Thomas Kennard

William A. Legan

Claude Livingston

Felix B. Long

Roger E. McClelland

Lee McGinnis

John F. Madden

Leland Meadors

Julius W. Morris

James N. Jason

James H. Parker

James A. Retherford

Bose L. Rives

Robert H. Sanders

Wilburn P. Saunders, Jr.

John C. Savage

Franklin C. Seiler

Albert Walker, Jr.

Eustace P. Williams

Foda Williams

Andrew Winston

Simon H. Yeatman

WORLD WAR I:

Walter Bishop

Edwin McMullen

Elmer McMullen

Robert Price

John Retherford

Oscar C. Sanders

John C. Skelton

Norman Scogan