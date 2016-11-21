MEC tour to stop at EMCC

The Mississippi Economic Council will host a meeting as part of its Mississippi Connection Tour at East Mississippi Community College's Golden Triangle Campus, Nov. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will touch on the state's transportation infrastructure, economic development, overall workforce and healthy living.In January, a similar conference centered on the removal of the franchise tax, and the state's need to spend more to improve Mississippi's failing roads and bridges system.

January's event offered a live voting input system to gauge general attitudes towards the topics. During the interactive portion of the January conference, MEC posed multiple questions to attendees ranging from the economic state of Mississippi, the need for statewide transportation improvements to educational reforms.

Forty-five of 109 attendees tallied said they hoped Mississippi would become a new "hot economic development location of the New South in 10 years." If additional funds are allocated for transportation improvements, the upgrades should go towards maintenance of existing roadways, 43 of 103 respondents said. Of the 103 respondents polled, 39 said charter schools should be part of Mississippi's educational reform. By having a healthier workforce, 45 of 96 attendees quizzed said the end result for each business would be greater employee productivity.

For a full list of all 22 tour dates and locations across the state, visit mec.ms.