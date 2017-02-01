MDOT, FBI address efforts against human trafficking

Representatives from the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation met at Mississippi State University Tuesday to hold a press conference on a crime that is becoming an increasing threat.

“Behind the drug trade, the human trafficking sector has become one of the most profitable of all, and one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises, as well,” said MDOT Commissioner Mike Tagert. “It may seem that this is a global issue to those of us that live in a very rural state.”

Tagert said more than 150 human trafficking incidents had been reported in Mississippi since 2016, with 40 in 2016 alone.

“That means this is a problem that’s here to stay, unfortunately and tragically,” Tagert added that January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

According to an MDOT news release, the agency’s law enforcement arm is partnering with the Truckers Against Trafficking organization, with separate training sessions being held in all six MDOT districts to help truck drivers identify signs of trafficking.

“MDOT recognizes that members of the trucking industry are an invaluable asset in the fight against human trafficking, and we want to make sure that all of our officers know what to look for when encountering potential human trafficking situations,” MDOT Law Enforcement Chief Willie Huff said in the release.

According to Jackson-based FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze, red flags include women being made to speak through a translator, not being able to travel freely and having tattoos denoting ownership, including dollar signs and the word “daddy.”

“Oftentimes, transportation corridors offer lucrative opportunities for child prostitution and human trafficking, that are part of criminal enterprises,” Freeze said.

He said the FBI was focusing on efforts to prevent human trafficking along the transportation corridors

Anyone suspecting human trafficking is urged to call the National Human trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or submit an anonymous tip at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.