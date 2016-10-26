McLaurin makes most of opportunity at MSU

One man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity.

That has been the case for Mississippi State’s Mark McLaurin the last two weeks.

For the first five games this season, senior Kivon Coman served as MSU’s starting free safety. Since Coman went down with an undisclosed injury during State’s loss to Auburn on Oct. 8 and missed both subsequent contests, McLaurin has gotten the chance to start his first two career games.

For more on McLaurin's story, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.