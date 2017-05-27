MBN busts major spice lab in Ocean Springs

One man is in jail after agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and law enforcement officials from other agencies uncovered a major spice lab at a residence in Ocean Springs Friday.

Agents arrested Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, in the 4000 block of Belle Terre Court in Ocean Springs. The arrest comes after a month-long state investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

MBN Director John Dowdy said Duong was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

During the raid, agents seized two kilos of synthetic cannabinoid along with a large number of items often associated with illegal drug distribution, such as baggies and an electronic money counter.

Duong was transported to the Jackson County Adult Detention Facility, book and is awaiting his initial court appearance.