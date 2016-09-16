Mayor signs "Constitution Week" Proclamation

Members of the Hic-a-Sha-Ba-Ha chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered Friday morning as Mayor Parker Wiseman signed a Proclamation declaring Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.

Yesterday was the 230th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution by the constitutional convention.

“Constitution Week is the perfect opportunity to read and study this great document which is the safeguard of our American liberties,” said Lynn Forney Young, DAR president general, in a news release.

