Mayor, guest speakers discuss leadership topics at breakfast event

The Distinguished Young Women's Starkville chapter held a breakfast event with Mayor Parker Wiseman on Saturday for their first leadership workshop.

The event also featured guest speakers, such as the mayor, along with two young women associated with group.

Susan Keith, the Distinguished Young Women program chair, said the purpose of the event was to connect young people in the community.

"They are leaders in the high school, they're leaders in the community, and the university community," Keith said.

Mayor Wiseman discussed leadership qualities as a guest speaker at the breakfast

Wiseman told the group about his own experience as a leader, from when he ran for office in middle school, to becoming mayor of Starkville.

"One of the things that really used to scare me with leadership, is that I thought a leader had to be either a strong arm, or somebody that was crafty enough to deceive people into doing what they want. I'm here to tell you today that a leader doesn't have to be those things," Wiseman said.

CiCi Zhang was the next speaker. Zhang is a leader for the National Science Foundation and National History Day in school. She also showed leadership skills when she prepared to go to the State Distinguished Young Women program in Meridian, where she won first prize in scholastic.

"This is not a pageant," Zhang said. "While we do have components about being confident and poised, it's always about pushing yourself to do the best that you possibly can. What I really improved upon was my interview skills. I think that was the biggest thing I took away from this."

Zhang spoke of her experience going to the state program, and she told the girls about how it has helped her to grow into her best self.

"Through this program, through your talent, your fitness, your interviews, you can show a lot," Zhang said. "This is the time to show who you are, what you want to do, and find out your limits, how far you can push yourself."

The keynote speaker for the meeting was Mackenzie Ross, who was the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2013.

Mackenzie started volunteering with students who struggled with reading when she was in ninth grade. She told the girls of the challenges she faced, and how she found that it was worth it. Then, she told the story of Clara Barton — an inspiring young woman who decided to become a nurse to help people, and ended up finding the American Red Cross.

Sweet Pepper's Deli and the Sportsplex sponsored the DYW's first leadership workshop. The girls broke into small groups for activities after listening to the speakers, and focused on being their best selves.

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls.