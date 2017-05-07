Mattox of SHS wins three titles to cap career at 19

Kate Mattox capped her outstanding Starkville High School track career on Saturday with three more individual state championships to end with 19 total.

Mattox swept the 3200, 1600 and 800 meters to end her time with the Yellowjackets as one of the best athletes in school history.

Caroline Mattox finished second to her sister in the 3200-meter run and she was seventh in the 1600-meter run.

Pole vaulter Abigail Musser came in seventh at state.

On the boys side, Mississippi State signee Lake Spradling was also impressive in distance events by winning the 3200 and 1600 meters.

Slater Richardson placed third in the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run, while Skylar Shields was sixth in the discuss.

Williard, Spivey pull off

seconds for Volunteers

A.J. Williard proved that he belonged among the state's best as a sophomore for Starkville Academy at the AAA meet Saturday.

Williard ran a 4:45.45 to finish second for the Volunteers in the 1600-meter run and was third in the 3200-meter run in competition held at Jackson Prep.

Starkville Academy track coach Sam Wright proclaimed that Williard was on the verge of doing something "special in distance" that the school had not seen in years and he was very good as an underclassmen in the 1600 and 3200 meters.

Dalton Dempsey recorded a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter run.

On the girls side, Shelton Spivey placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and she came in third in the 100-meter hurdles. Jordan Crowley was fourth in the 3200-meter run, while Lillee Alpe placed fifth in the high jump in Friday's action.

"Congratulations to the Vols on a outstanding season," Wright tweeted at the end of Saturday's competition. "I am so proud of everyone and their efforts."