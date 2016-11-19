Matheny of SHS signs with Jones County Junior College

Hudson Matheny grew up playing soccer in the Laurel-Hattiesburg area.

After moving to Starkville with his family from Petal last year and playing for the Starkville High School Yellowjackets the last couple of seasons, Matheny will return to a familiar place to compete at the next level after signing with Jones County Junior College.

For more Matheny's signing, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.