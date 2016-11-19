Matheny of SHS signs with Jones County Junior College
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Saturday, November 19, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Hudson Matheny grew up playing soccer in the Laurel-Hattiesburg area.
After moving to Starkville with his family from Petal last year and playing for the Starkville High School Yellowjackets the last couple of seasons, Matheny will return to a familiar place to compete at the next level after signing with Jones County Junior College.
For more Matheny's signing, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: