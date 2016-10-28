Maroon Madness takes place Friday

The Mississippi State men’s and women's basketball squads will host Maroon Madness Friday night. Festivities at the Hump get underway with the NPHC step show and stroll off at 7 p.m. The event continues at 8:30 p.m. with performances by the popular rapper Ace Hood, the first look at Ben Howland’s men’s team and Vic Schaefer’s preseason Top 10 women’s squad, the introduction of the 2016 homecoming court, and a pep rally featuring the MSU spirit squads, Bully and Jak.

Admission to Maroon Madness is free.

This year’s Maroon Madness will be a collaboration between the MSU Athletic Department, the Student Association and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

All bags will be searched at the main entrances.

Concession stands selling pizza and other goods will be available on the concourse by the entrance.

All parking lots will be open to fans with the exception of lots 34 and 38.

Maroon Madness will also include free T-shirts, a DJ and fan interaction in contests involving members of the Bulldogs’ men’s and women’s basketball squads.

For more on the event, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.