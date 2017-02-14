Mangum expected to pitch for MSU

It’s the late innings at Dudy Noble Field. With the opponent rallying, Mississippi State head coach Andy Cannizaro and pitching coach Gary Henderson decide it’s time to go to the bullpen.

Or is it time to go to the centerfielder?

Such a scenario is likely to play out a few times over the next several months. MSU sophomore centerfielder Jake Mangum is best known as last year’s freshman phenom that won the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Year award, along with capturing the league’s batting title.

This year, Cannizaro anticipates Mangum will add left-handed relief specialist to his ever-growing resume.

“There are situations going on in my head every day where I am imagining Jake Mangum being in center field, bringing him in in the middle of an inning, in the seventh or eighth inning, coming in to get one of the other team’s best left-handed hitters out and then running him right back to center field to finish the game out,” Cannizaro said.

For some, news of Mangum’s pitching ability might come as a surprise. It did initially for Cannizaro.

“It completely caught me off guard the very first week that I was here in the fall that he could even pitch, then when Gary Henderson said Mangum was going to throw an inning (in a scrimmage), I didn’t know what to expect," Cannizaro said. "The first bullet came out at 92 miles per hour and it floored me.”

Mangum has had success on the mound in the past, though not yet at the collegiate level. In his senior year of high school at Jackson Prep in 2015, Mangum went 8-0 as a pitcher with a 1.48 earned run average. He didn’t pitch for the Bulldogs his freshman year, but Cannizaro believes, if Mangum’s work in other areas is any indication, it won’t take long before Mangum feels right at home on the mound again.

“One of the best things about Jake Mangum is his work ethic is off the charts,” Cannizaro said. “You’re not talking about a guy that just showed up on campus last year and just decided to hit .400. This is a guy that works extremely hard on his craft every single day.”

Cannizaro says that Mangum, as a hurler, brings a fastball that is consistently 90 to 92 miles per hour along with a good breaking ball. That repertoire could prove to be just the recipe for late-inning success for a hitter or two. Cannizaro says there’s a chance, with success, that Mangum’s pitching role could even expand. However, that’s still up in the air.

In the meantime, if Cannizaro and Henderson need a premier relief option, all they’ll have to do is turn to Mangum in the outfield.

“Maybe it ultimately evolves into more, but I know he’s such a good centerfielder and such a good hitter and leadoff guy for us that centerfield and leadoff is probably a bigger deal for us, but he’s also going to help us on the mound,” Cannizaro said. “When he goes to the mound, it’s not just to see if he can do it. He’s really good there and can help our team.”