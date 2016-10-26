Residents and Mississippi State University students will do their part in bettering the community during this year's Make A Difference Day on Friday.

"This event gives back to such a great community," said De Schmidt, one of the event's organizers. "There are so many wonderful things about Starkville."

Volunteers will meet at the Maroon Volunteer Center, 306 Moseley Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Volunteers will be sent to service projects at the Palmer Home Thrift Store, Odd Fellows Cemetery and Rock Hill Community Cemetery from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jamey Bachman, Executive Director of Volunteer Starkville said that this year's theme is fall clean-up.

"It's that time of the year where leaves need to be raked up," Bachman said. "There may be some debris blown around from past storms, so we reach out to our cemeteries and see if we can help them out."