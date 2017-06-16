Main Street earns statewide honor for Night Market

The Starkville Main Street Association took an award home from the Mississippi Main Street Association Banquet held in Jackson Thursday for its Night Market events.

The award was in the category of creative new event for municipalities of over 5,000.

MMSA President Allison Beasley said this is the Mississippi Main Street Association’s most important event of the year.

"It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable," Beasley said.

The Night Market offered vendors, food and beverage tastings, artisans, pop-up shops and live music in Fire Station Park on the night of Sept. 2, 2016.

West Point Main Street took home the Outstanding Creative Fundraiser award for its West Point Pickers event. Main Street Columbus received two awards, a Main Street Hero award for Mother Goose (Edwina Williams) and an Honorable Mention for its downtown window cling campaign in the Outstanding Image Promotion category.

There are currently 50 active Main Street Cities in Mississippi.