Macon has Northwest CC defensive line playing well
DANNY P. SMITH
Friday, November 4, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Travis Macon’s defensive line has helped the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers back to the MACJC playoffs.
The unit has responded for the Starkville native once again this season.
Of the 37 sacks for the Rangers, 27 ½ of those have come from the defensive line.
Northwest Mississippi CC plays at East Central today in the playoffs.
For more, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.
