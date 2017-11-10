Maben man charged as accessory to auto burglary

A Maben man is behind bars after being charged in connection to an auto burglary on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Starkville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jaquavious Evans, charging him with accessory after the fact. The charged is related to an auto burglary reported briefly before his arrest.

Evans was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, with bond set at $5,000.

He had an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.