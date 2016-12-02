Maben man back in custody following jail escape

An Oktibbeha County man that escaped from the Calhoun County Jail is now back in custody, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Easley, 38, of Oktibbeha County, was confirmed to be in custody by the CCSO, after he escaped earlier this week by slipping away from authorities on work assignment in a stolen patrol car.

He was being held on a prior burglary charge and felony arson charge. The stolen vehicle was later located near A.W. Williams Drive, near Maben earlier this week.

The arson charge stems from a residential fire last spring on Tribble Road, and authorities believe Easley was allegedly involved with the APAC plant burning in November of last year.

On Nov. 29, Barry Tuck, 54, of Maben, and Jason Williams, 46, of Maben, were charged in relation to Easley's escape.

Authorities believe the pair led law enforcement officers in a diversion to help Easley escape. Williams was also charged in August for his alleged involvement with the residential arson on Tribble Road. Tuck was also arrested with Easley in mid-August following a farm equipment accident, which led to stolen property arrests after the pair and another individual attempted to pull a vehicle out of ditch.

Tuck is also allegedly implicated in the fire and burglary of the APAC plant.

Others have also been charged for their roles in the alleged arson incidents. Thomas Williams, 72, was charged with two counts of arson stemming from the Tribble Road residential fire, along with Michael Tribble, 54, of Cedar Bluff, who was charged with arson of a dwelling. Tribble also faces charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of grand larceny.

Authorities confirmed over the summer that another Maben man, Chad, Tharp, 43, was connected to the arson suspects, but has yet to be charged. He was arrested and charged with auto burglary.

Clay County authorities believe Jason Williams was brought on by Tribble to allegedly torch the property on Tribble Road. No injuries were reported from the blaze.

All investigations remain ongoing.