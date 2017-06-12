LSU defeats MSU to reach College World Series

A wild Mississippi State season continued its roller coaster ride on Sunday night into Monday morning in Louisiana.

After falling behind 3-0 early, MSU came back to take a 4-3 lead in the third inning against LSU in game two of the super regionals. The homestanding Tigers took back the game in the fifth with a six-run frame and a 9-4 lead before rain delayed the game late into the night.

LSU scored three more times in the ninth inning before another rain delay interrupted play. The Tigers put away the Bulldogs with another two runs scored and completed the 14-4 victory.

Mississippi State saw its season end and finished with a 40-27 record in Andy Cannizaro's first year as head coach.

It wouldn’t be an MSU baseball game without it having to fight from behind and the Bulldogs were in a hole before they even took an at-bat.

Jacob Billingsley had delivered the game of his life against Southern Miss to keep MSU’s season alive, but he wasn’t able to get an out. Billingsley allowed the first four LSU batters to reach and had the Bulldogs in a 2-0 hole before being pulled for Trey Jolly. The reliever got three-straight outs to get State out of it, but that was it.

Trailing 3-0 into the third, MSU was ready to fight back.

Josh Lovelady started the inning with a walk and the game changed in a hurry from there. Harrison Bragg battled back from an 0-2 count and worked it full before launching a two-run home run into the left field bleachers to cut the lead to 3-2.

With one out, State loaded the bases on walks sending Jared Poche packing. Jake Mangum and Elijah MacNamee followed with singles up the middle and the Bulldogs suddenly had a 4-3 lead through three innings.

That lead wouldn’t last entirely too long because MSU couldn’t get enough consistency out of the bullpen.

In the top of the fifth, Denver McQuary had the bases loaded with one out thanks to three walks. LSU made him pay when Michael Papierski doubled down the right field line and give the Tigers the lead back at 5-4.

LSU put the nail in the coffin with four more runs thanks to a couple of wild pitches, an error and a hit or two. It was 9-4 and the rain delayed the game in the sixth inning right there.

Before the delay, the Bulldogs had used five pitchers that combined to walk five batters and gave up eight earned runs. Jolly lasted the longest of the group with a 1.2 inning stint with three strikeouts. MSU’s defense had two errors in the first five innings, their first defensive miscues in the NCAA Tournament.