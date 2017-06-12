LSU 14, Mississippi State 4, college baseball final

The Bulldogs saw their season come to an end with the loss and the Tigers clinched another spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

After three separate rain delays that had to have broken the rhythm of what MSU was trying to do, the Bulldogs were able to rally from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead.

LSU proved to be too strong and scored 11 unanswered runs to claim the victory.

MSU saw its season end with a record of 40-27.

For a full report on the game, see the story by Robbie Faulk on starkvilledailynews.com. Faulk will have a followup in Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.