Lovelady becomes leader at catcher for MSU

Josh Lovelady was determined not to let an injury that cut his 2016 season short be how he would be remembered at Mississippi State.

The catcher suffered a torn ligament in his left knee on Feb. 26 of last year after playing just four games for the Bulldogs.

Instead of feeling sorry for himself, Lovelady looked at the situation as an opportunity to grow.

“I honestly believe getting hurt leads to growth in your mental mindset,” Lovelady said. “That’s what I’ve tried to do. I told myself that I’m going to be strong throughout this and I’m going to get better.

“There is one of two things you can do when you are at that point. It’s either fold and be done or turn it on and get ready to go. I feel like I did and the only way I wanted to go because I knew these guys needed me and I can help them out.

“It’s not me. It’s a whole unit. I’m there to be a warrior whether it’s blocking the baseball with a runner at third or knock in a run. Whatever it is, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help a win.”

Lovelady overcame his injury to become one of the senior leaders for MSU this season.

He has started 33 of the 35 games he’s played for the Bulldogs this season and has one error in his time behind the plate.

MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said Lovelady has been a crucial to the team as a catcher.

“He does a great job of controlling and helping our young pitching staff whether it’s in the bullpen or whether it’s on the field during the game, so his leadership ability is there every single day,” Cannizaro said. “He wants to win and takes a lot of pride in helping these young guys navigate these games right now.

“Our guys look to him for leadership and guidance and we love having him behind the plate each and every day.”

Lovelady has helped the Bulldogs offensively also at times.

Along with his .252 batting average, Lovelady has driven in 16 runs and Cannizaro has watched Lovelady deliver some big hits throughout the course of the season.

“Offensively, he’s picked up some of the biggest hits we’ve had all year,” Cannizaro said. “He picked up a game-winning hit at Oregon earlier in the year. He picked up a big double against Auburn. He had three hits (last) Saturday against A&M in a come-from-behind win for us, so Lovelady has been outstanding.”

With players like Brent Rooker, Ryan Gridley and Jake Mangum hitting ahead of him, Lovelady knows he will never be looked upon as one of the main hitters at MSU.

He’s not just going to be an easy out at the dish either though.

“Coach talks about just winning your at-bat,” Lovelady said. “We’ll continue to do that and keep playing hard.”