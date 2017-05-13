Longview resident narrowly escapes Saturday house fire

One person narrowly escaped harm after emergency crews responded to a house fire on Saturday in Longview near Highway 12.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the occupant of the house on Tyler Street awoke to a noise Saturday morning and thought his house was being broken into. The occupant then barricaded himself in his bedroom and called the police.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and found the house to be on fire. After realizing the house was on fire, the occupant attempted to leave the bedroom but was blocked by the flames. He then knocked out a window air conditioning unit and crawled through to safety.

The Central Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from the Sturgis/District 4 Volunteer Fire Department.

The roof and attic of the house was engulfed in flames but was put out by emergency crews. After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that the house was heavily damaged, with the contents destroyed or damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently being investigated by the OCSO, but is believed to be accidental.

Oktibbeha County Emergency Services said it is assisting the occupant with lodging and support.