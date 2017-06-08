Longtime MSU professor, PA announcer Flick dead at 73

Longtime Mississippi State University professor and former public address announcer Hank Flick has died at the age of 73.

Flick - a native of California - taught thousands of students over his 45-year career at MSU and served as the public address announcer for MSU football and basketball games.

MSU said in a media release that Flick taught classes in interviewing, small group communication, media relations and corporate communications, starting his MSU teaching career in 1971. He retired from the university in 2016.

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Rick Travis said Flick was a legendary teacher and had a deep impact on the countless students he taught over the years.

“The generations of students who had Dr. Flick for a class will still have vivid memories of what they learned,” Travis said. “The communication skills he taught are etched deeply into so many MSU alumni.”

Flick was awarded many teaching accolades during his time at MSU, including Grisham Master Teacher at MSU in 1994 and Mississippi Professor of the Year honors in 1995 from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

MSU said Flick is survived by his son, Harrison.

The Hank Flick Outstanding Service Scholarship is awarded by the Department of Communications annually to communication majors that demonstrate a strong record of service to the community and MSU.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.