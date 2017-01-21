Local teams participate in Mid-Mississippi Challenge

Coming into its 11th year of existence, the Mid-Mississippi Challenge in Ackerman has become one of the premiere basketball events in the state of Mississippi.

Choctaw County is hosting the event once again this season thanks to the support from Crowson Auto World, the main sponsor of the event, and many of the businesses in the town as well as residents in the area.

“It does a lot and has been very successful over the years,” Choctaw County boys coach Gary Beals said. “Not many people want to make Choctaw County a tourist destination. We have Pap’s Place, but there isn’t a big draw to come to Ackerman. This event does a lot for the economy with 18 teams that are coming in and there’s some great basketball to watch."

