Local players to participate in Bernard Blackwell Classic

After the area was well-represented in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic, it has an encore set for this weekend in Gulfport.

Four area players are set to showcase their talents in the 68th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic on the coast Saturday.

Starkville will send three from its talented 2016 team with safety Jaquez Akins, defensive lineman Nelson Jordan and offensive tackle Joey Claybrook. East Webster athlete Luke Wilson is also representing the North team with his fellow area standouts.

