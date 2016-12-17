Local players contribute at All-Star Game

Four area athletes competed for the North team in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic on Saturday in Gulfport.

Starkville’s Nelson Jordan,

Jaquez Akins and Joey Claybrook and East Webster’s Luke Wilson saw their 14-0 lead vanish in the fourth quarter as the South squad rallied for the 21-14 victory. All four players made an impact in the loss.

Jordan had the most eventful day as the Yellowjacket defensive lineman made four tackles and a sack.

For more on the game, see Sunday's Starkville Daily News sports section.