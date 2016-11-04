Local parties offer rides to polls

Representatives from both the Oktibbeha County Republican and Democrat parties will be available on Tuesday to offer rides to Starkville's 21 polling places in an effort to increase voter turnout.

Republican County Chairwoman Marnita Henderson said anyone unable to get to the polls can call her at 662-418-4997, and she will help coordinate rides. Democrat County Coordinator Peggy Rogers said the Democrats will have around 25 volunteer drivers ready to help drive people to polling places. Those looking for a ride can call the party's office at 662-617-1858.

The Republican office is located at Moreland Inc., on Highway 12 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Signs and stickers are still available, Henderson said. The Democrat county office is located at 119-B Douglas Conner Drive, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Rogers and Henderson said assisting county residents get to the polls is vital to increase voter turnout.

"We're a nation that has a right to vote, and we should honor that right by getting out," Henderson said.

"When I think of my ancestors who had to fight for the right to vote, it disturbs me greatly when people tell me they are not going to vote," Rogers said. That's the political process that we live in, and we have to enable ourselves to have the benefits we have here in the U.S. through voting."

Both parties will offer water at polling places in case of long lines, and Rogers said the Democrats would have volunteers at Starkville's polling places monitoring each location in the event of any misconduct.

"We want to make sure people get to the polls, and to get home safe," Rogers said. "It's very important that we do this."