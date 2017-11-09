Local officials urge caution amid fire extinguisher recall

The Starkville Fire Department and other agencies are warning fire extinguisher owners to be aware of a major recall involving 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers.

SFD Chief Charles Yarbrough said residents need to be sure to regularly check their fire extinguishers, especially following the recent recall announced by Kidde on Nov. 2.

The popular fire extinguisher manufacturer said it is focused on problems with plastic handle units and plastic push-bottom fire extinguishers.

The problems associated stem from clogs when the fire extinguishers are in use.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission in its recall notice said the nozzle can also detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard. In total, roughly 37.8 million units are being recalled, with an additional 2.7 million in Canada.

“They need to check and make sure if they have one they need to make sure they get new one,” Yarbrough said. “If they want to call us, we can take it and give them information and be glad to train them because a lot of people have them but don’t know how to use them.”

The commission says there have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

The fire extinguishers being recalled were manufactured between Jan. 1, 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017.

The units in question were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated.

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label and for units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom.

Date codes for recalled models manufactured from Jan. 2, 2012 through Aug. 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717. For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

If you believe you are in possession of a recalled unit or to request a replacement, contact Kidde at (855) 271-0773 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), or between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the weekend.

If you have a unit that has been recalled, a replacement will be shipped within approximately 10 to 15 business days from the call to Kidde.

However, those with recalled fire extinguishers are strongly encouraged to keep the affected unit until a replacement arrives.

If the model you posses is used with a personal watercraft, Kidde says it does not currently have an exact replacement for it, but the company is prepared to offer a replacement extinguisher which is both US Coast Guard rated, and similar in size.

Yarbrough also urged citizens to regularly check their smoke alarms.

“We will be glad to come by and check and we will help them install them,” he said.