Local museum expands military exhibits for Veterans Day

The Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum has expanded its military exhibits ahead of Veterans Day, and will offer special hours on Friday for those interested in seeing the special displays.

Volunteer coordinator Joan Wilson worked with museum board member Jerry Drott to build a Camp Shelby display case in the museum's temporary exhibit case. The special exhibit coincides with the museum displaying items from the Civil War to the modern day war on terrorism.

A special display of uniforms and related attire was set up by Pam Waldrop, Marty Sparrow and Bettie Cummings, after the trio pitched the idea to museum volunteers.

Museum coordinators are appealing for donations for future military displays, and asks those interested to consider items from the post-World War 2 era, including: The Korean War, The Vietnam War and the campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All donated items are reviewed by the museum's board ahead of acceptance into the museum.

Wilson and Drott said the museum is having more trouble finding modern items compared to World War 2 items due to the decreased volume of artifacts, but also because recently retired servicemen and women don't view their belongings as possible donations.

"They're history, everything is important to us," Wilson said. "We want to make sure we can tell the complete story of our county."

