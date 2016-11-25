Local dance instructor on nat'l TV

Starkville's KMG Creations Founder Kayla Gilmore will be featured on the nationally acclaimed show Bobby Jones Gospel Presents, tomorrow and Sunday on IMPACT.

Both performance will air at 1 p.m. CST, and Gilmore will host a watch party Saturday at Central Station Grill at 11:30 a.m. IMPACT can be found at DirectTV channel 380 and Dish channel 268.

Gilmore was invited onto the show by Javier Prater of Javi Artist Management Company. During her performance, she ministered the word of God through liturgical dance, to an originally-choreographed routine paired with Mahalia Jackson's "Trouble in the World."

When asked why she chose the song, Gilmore said it was important to give hope and faith to the world. She said the audience was overwhelmingly receptive of her performance during filming.

"This opportunity was phenomenal and I believe the people received the message of God through dance, and I hope that the world receives the message when they see the Dr. Bobby Jones Presents Show," Gilmore said.

"It was an honor to meet and be on stage with Dr. Bobby Jones," she added. "I grew up watching his show, which has led many gospel artists to great success, such as Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams and many more. Dr. Jones was as kind as a dove, and I think him for giving me this opportunity."

She also serves as the director of liturgical dance at First United Methodist Church.