Local boy collects food for those in need

At only five years old, Camden McSwain saw a need in his community and decided to act on it through his community service project Camden Cares.

With the help of his parents Pamela and Chris McSwain, Camden set up boxes to collect canned goods at churches and stores throughout Starkville, Columbus and Macon to donate to food pantries at Pinelake Church, Starkville Church of God and Peter's Rock Temple Church of God in Christ.

Pamela said Camden was only concerned with helping others, so she and Chris helped him organize the event so that the donations could be used by those in need.

Camden said he wanted to collect canned foods to help people, and he wants to collect and donate them again in the future.

"I'm proud of him for seeing the need in the community and wanting to help others," Pamela said.

Last Friday afternoon, Camden personally collected 400 canned food items outside Dollar Tree in Starkville, and this Friday, he will be collecting canned goods again outside of Dollar General on Stark Road from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pamela said the boxes will be set up to collect canned food donations up until right before Thanksgiving.

Camden designed t-shirts and rubber bracelets with his own hand writing for him and his family and friends to wear while he collecting canned goods. He also decorated the collection boxes.

"For him to be thinking of others this way, at only five years old, it's just unheard of," Pamela said.