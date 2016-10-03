Livingston named interim chancery clerk

Oktibbeha County supervisors unanimously approved naming Sharon Livingston interim chancery clerk Monday following the death of Monica Banks last week. The appointment will allow county business to continue, and is the best way to honor Banks' memory, the board said.

"If Ms. Banks were here right now, I know she would say 'Keep my office open, keep it running smoothly," said District 1 Supervisor John Montgomery. "I respected her greatly. I think the best way for us to show our respect is to take care of her office, and we have the ability to do that."

Livingston handled property records in the the chancery clerk's office, and worked with Banks since September of 2000. She acknowledged the amount of work that needs to be done to keep the office operating smoothly.

"I have big shoes to fill. It's going to be very hard and I am just hoping the citizens Oktibbeha County will help me, and bear with me," Livingston said. "We are going to keep the office going."

The office will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and will close at noon Friday, with normal business hours resuming October 10 at 8 a.m. Banks' visitation will take place Friday, and the funeral will be held Saturday. Century Hairston Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

