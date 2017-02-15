Lineup shaking out for Bulldogs in baseball

A year of firsts is about to begin for Andy Cannizaro.

Mississippi State’s first-year baseball coach will coach his first-ever game on Friday when the Bulldogs take on Texas Tech at 4 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

With that will come the first-ever starting lineup penned by Cannizaro, and it’s a lineup that could continue to shake itself out over the course of this weekend and in the days to follow.

“I’ve always believed in the theory that if you put guys on the field and let them compete against each other, the cream truly does rise to the top,” Cannizaro said. “That’s a model that I’ve gone into the past couple of weeks with. Show me you can play. Show our coaching staff who can help our team win. Show (pitching coach) Gary Henderson who he can trust to put out on the mound because on opening weekend, we are going to have 36 innings to play against some really tough competition, so there are innings available. There are at-bats available.”

Some spots are essentially solidified ahead of this weekend’s slate of four games. – two against Texas Tech and two against Western Illinois. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington will draw the opening day assignment on the mound for the Bulldogs.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Pilkington said. “I’m just going to go out there and give them all I have.”

The rest of MSU’s weekend rotation is still up in the air. Cannizaro said it might be a while before those assignments are solidified, or they could perhaps be adjusted on a weekend-to-weekend basis.

“I can envision that Saturday and Sunday role for us might change several times depending on the matchups or depending on who we’re playing, who is feeling well and those types of things,” Cannizaro said.

Bullpen roles are also still up for grabs entering the weekend. However Cannizaro anticipates both Ryan Rigby and Blake Smith will each shoulder a large part of the relief load this season.

Around the diamond and in the outfield, the picture is a bit clearer for the Bulldogs. Luke Alexander appears to have locked up the third base job for now. The same goes for Ryan Gridley at shortstop and Hunter Stovall at second.

First base continues to be a battle between Cole Gordon and Cody Brown, who has moved to the position after spending his MSU career as an outfielder up to this point.

Behind the plate, Cannizaro said three different catchers will all see playing time this weekend. Cannizaro is proud of the depth he believes he has at the position.

“The catching position might be the single most important spot on the field,” Cannizaro said. “That’s a spot this year that I have a tremendous amount of confidence in. I feel that we are three-deep right now behind the plate with Josh Lovelady, a returning senior that got hurt last year, sophomore Elih Marrero and freshman Dustin Skelton. I think anytime you can start the season with three catchers, we have a tremendous comfort level with that. In that position, you’re only a foul tip off the wrist or a foul tip off the finger away from going down. Those guys can go down pretty quickly.”

In the outfield, MSU appears to be two-thirds of the way set. Last year’s team leader in home runs and RBI, Brent Rooker, will likely be in right field. In center, last year’s Southeastern Conference batting champion, Jake Mangum, will now man that post with left field still to be decided.

Starting Friday, all the question marks will begin to become a little clearer. Yet nothing will be chiseled in stone. Cannizaro loves competition amongst his guys and can’t wait to see how they respond once the lid is lifted on the season this weekend.

“There is playing time available, but I know one thing, we’ll be ready to play when those lights come on and the best fans in college baseball show up,” Cannizaro said. “I know our team will be ready to play and be prepared and give us their very best effort every single day. I’m excited to get this thing cranked up. I’m looking forward to the start of the 2017 season. I feel good about where we are right now.”