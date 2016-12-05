Lindgren signs with Braves

The Strikeout Factory is headed to Atlanta.

Jacob Lindgren, a former Mississippi State left-handed pitcher who earned his nickname with a wipeout slider that left batters swinging and missing during his time at MSU, signed with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday just two days after being released by the New York Yankees.

“I am excited to announce I have signed with the Braves,” Lindgren posted to Twitter on Sunday. “Most kids in the ‘Sip grew up doing the chop. I am blessed to live a dream.”

For more on Lindgren, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.