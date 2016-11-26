Life without Q begins with L as MSU loses to Lehigh

Life without Q led to an L on Friday night for Mississippi State.

With sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon out for the season, the first night without the star player was a struggle for the Bulldogs. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks were the beneficiary of the young team trying to find its way as they attacked the Bulldog defense and ran away with a 87-73 win.

It was a tough night for MSU on both sides of the ball, but Lehigh was no slouch. The Hawks had already nearly taken down No. 8 Xavier in a thriller and their 1-2 record wasn’t indicative of their play.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.