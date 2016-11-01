Librarian looks to collect food donations, forgive fines

Those with fines at the Starkville Public Library can get as much as $10 off their pending arrearages if they bring multiple items to the officer for the library's Amnesty Food Drive.

The event will run from Nov. 7 to 12, and residents can bring donations to the circulation desk for collection. All donations will be given to a food pantry in Oktibbeha County. Organizer Heather Fair said she got the idea after seeing a Texas library run an amnesty drive.

"We really want to help the community, and to get our books back," Fair said. "It's a win-win situation. It was really well-received in Texas."

Residents with fines receive $1 off per item donated, up to $10 off fine totals per person. Glass containers cannot be accepted. Credits cannot be app lice to lost book replacement fees.

Items needed include:

• Stuffing mix

• Canned yams

• Canned green beans

• Canned corn

• Cream of mushroom soup

• Cream of chicken soup

• Instant mashed potatoes

• Canned or dry gravy

• Pie crust mix

• Canned or boxed pie filling

• Chicken and beef broth or cubes

• Macaroni and cheese

• Rice

• Pastas

• White or brown sugar

• Muffin or cornbread mix

• Cake mix

• Frosting

• Instant drink mixes

• Dried beans

• Cranberry sauce

• French fried onions

• Shelf safe milk