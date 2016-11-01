Librarian looks to collect food donations, forgive fines
Those with fines at the Starkville Public Library can get as much as $10 off their pending arrearages if they bring multiple items to the officer for the library's Amnesty Food Drive.
The event will run from Nov. 7 to 12, and residents can bring donations to the circulation desk for collection. All donations will be given to a food pantry in Oktibbeha County. Organizer Heather Fair said she got the idea after seeing a Texas library run an amnesty drive.
"We really want to help the community, and to get our books back," Fair said. "It's a win-win situation. It was really well-received in Texas."
Residents with fines receive $1 off per item donated, up to $10 off fine totals per person. Glass containers cannot be accepted. Credits cannot be app lice to lost book replacement fees.
Items needed include:
• Stuffing mix
• Canned yams
• Canned green beans
• Canned corn
• Cream of mushroom soup
• Cream of chicken soup
• Instant mashed potatoes
• Canned or dry gravy
• Pie crust mix
• Canned or boxed pie filling
• Chicken and beef broth or cubes
• Macaroni and cheese
• Rice
• Pastas
• White or brown sugar
• Muffin or cornbread mix
• Cake mix
• Frosting
• Instant drink mixes
• Dried beans
• Cranberry sauce
• French fried onions
• Shelf safe milk
