Leonard signs with Southern Illinois

Raphael Leonard feels more prepared for college football life away from home than he was one or two years ago.

After signing with Florida Atlantic straight out of Starkville High School, Leonard transferred closer to Starkville to play one season at East Mississippi Community College.

Leonard helped the Lions to the MJCAA State championship last season and is now ready to take the next step in his football career.

He confirmed on Friday morning that he has signed with Southern Illinois and has matured with his experiences to this point.

"It's helped me become a better man," Leonard said. "When I was down at Florida, I had to learn how to be on my own and away from my mother and I had to grow up. I just feel like I can be on my own now."

