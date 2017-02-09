Lawrence County contractor accused of embezzlement

A Lawrence County man was arrested last Thursday and charged with felony embezzlement after being accused of failing to finish a construction job that he was paid to do.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office said in a release that investigators arrested Kenneth Douglas Platt, 51, who is accused of accepting more than $115,000 toward contracting work for a construction job for a homeowner in Lumberton.

Platt is accused of paying only a small percentage of the money he received for the delivery of materials to the construction site, then not completing any work.

The release said he was booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility and released on a $20,000 bond.

Hood’s office said the maximum sentence for embezzlement is 10 years in prison or a fine of $1,000.

The case is being investigated by Shannon Beaver and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Mark Ward of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.