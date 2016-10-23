Lady Wolverines win state championshp

A flurry of trophies came through East Webster’s softball program over the last few seasons, but those trophies had to have been lonely after a year hiatus.

Fear not fans of Cumberland, more hardware is coming home.

The Lady Wolverines (28-4) were back in familiar Ridgeland at Freedom Ridge Park on Saturday and they came out with a purpose. The bats were lively and East Webster disposed of Bay Springs in two games to hoist another trophy up and go out winners in slow pitch this season.

A 15-5 opening game in five innings let everyone in Ridgeland know that the Lady Wolverines were there. They had an even more comfortable second game jumping out to a big lead and winning 15-8 to clinch the state title in front of a large contingent from East Webster.

