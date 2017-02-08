Lady Wolverines take care of business

There were plenty of reasons to be distracted on Tuesday night when East Webster met Bruce on the hardwood.

The Lady Wolverine softball team was set to get their Class 2A slow pitch state championship rings and several players on the basketball team would take part. There’s also another Webster County team on the schedule next when Eupora comes to Cumberland and many minds might wander.

Instead, East Webster took care of business.

Behind a 27-4 second quarter and a double-double from Adryanna Bell, the Lady Wolverines blew past Bruce 51-15. The win earned East Webster (20-5, 8-1) the Region 4 regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament.

“I reminded them at the end of the first quarter that we were playing for an opportunity to clinch the district," Lady Wolverines head coach Michael Seger said. "Our girls did a great job of really defending. It was fun because they play hard.”

Bell was once again steady for East Webster. The senior had 18 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and two assists while shooting 9-of-15 from the field.

Most impressively, Bell did almost all of that work despite only playing two quarters.

“I would argue that there’s nobody more important to their team in the area than she is to us,” Seger said. “She’s rebounding the ball, she’s scoring, (and) she’s probably leading us in assists. She’s been a great teammate and she’s learning how to put her teammates in position.”

Those first two quarters were especially dominating for the Lady Wolverines as they expanded a 13-7 first quarter lead to 17-7 in the first minute. It was a 17-0 run over the course of over 3 minutes in the second as East Webster's full court press caused major issues for the Lady Trojans.

While Jennah Pate and Bell were scoring the points, Kadasha Bryant was to be credited with getting the defensive pressure.

“Kadasha has made a jump in her game as much the last three or four games than the last six months,” Seger said. “She’s worked hard and has really helped us.”

All total, it was a 27-4 quarter by the Lady Wolverines, who took the lead to 44-11 at the half. The second half belonged to the bench as the clock began to run without stoppage. East Webster gave up just four points in the entire second half on its way to victory.

Pate finished with 17 points and four rebounds right behind Bell’s production in two quarters.

The win clinched the regular season title for the Lady Wolverines a year after finishing third in their division. Ahead of the tournament next week, East Webster now knows that they will move on to the next round in the playoffs and the Lady Wolverines get a bye in the first round.

They’ll finish out the regular season with senior night against Eupora on Friday at home.



Boys Game

East Webster 72, Bruce 45



East Webster’s boys lost a game earlier this year against Bruce that they felt like they should have never lost.

Tuesday saw the Wolverines get their revenge in a big way as they pounded the Trojans by 27 points for a solid home victory.

Charlie Brand put up 16 points in the win knocking down three 3’s and hauling in nine rebounds. He wanted to make sure that the team kept their foot on the gas for four quarters in order to secure the win.

“We slowed down in a few of our last couple of games so it was really good to come out with a sense of urgency,” Brand said. “We got some momentum heading into the district tournament.”

East Webster (17-8, 3-6) had an 18-12 lead after one quarter but exploded in the second with inspiration from the girls squad. It was a 24-11 advantage led by Art Thompson’s eight points to make it 42-23 at the break.

“We talked about seizing the opportunity in the second quarter and really putting them away," Seger said. "We did that by making the extra passes. We quit settling for decent shots and got open 3s and layups.”

That lead escalated to 62-33 after three quarters and Seger emptied his bench the rest of the way.

John Carpenter joined Brand in double figures with 11 points. Issac and Keevon Patterson and Luke Wilson all scored nine points in the contest.

After the Wolverines finish the regular season with Eupora on Friday, they have a tough road ahead competing in their district tournament. Two of the best teams in Class 2A reside at the top.

“Okolona and (Calhoun) City are really tough," Brand said. "None of them are gimmes. We need to play a game like we just did and I think that will take care of it.”