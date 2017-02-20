Lady Wolverines shake off slow start to get win

A grueling two-game Class 2A, Region 4 tournament at Calhoun City might have had something to do with the sluggish start for the East Webster Lady Wolverines on Monday.

Following wins over Eupora and host Calhoun City to take home the trophy, East Webster earned home-court advantage in the North State playoffs. First on the docket was Strayhorn, a scrappy defensive team that had no plans of laying down for the No. 1 seed out of Region 4.

The Lady Wolverines had to overcome a few lulls on the offensive end but relied on their defense and a 27-point night from senior Adryana Bell to move on with a 60-44 victory.

“I think coming off the two, big emotional wins, we were a little flat,” East Webster head coach Michael Seger said. “We played with good effort. We missed a lot of shots that we normally hit. I’m glad to still be playing.”

The two teams were tied 4-4 early on before the Lady Wolverines reeled off a 10-2 run to end the first quarter and take a 15-6 lead. When East Webster went up 20-10 just 2 minutes into the second, it held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Bell had 17 of her team’s 28 points as the Lady Wolverines led 28-13 at the break and was taking care of the team’s offensive production as the shots weren’t falling.

With 4 minutes left in the third quarter, Bell got a 3-point play for a 36-15 lead. The advantage stayed over 30 points into the fourth before Seger cleared the bench and Strayhorn made it a much more respectable final at 16 points.

“I thought we did a good job getting it to 20 (points),” Seger said. “I subbed a lot so it was kind of hard to stretch it out from there, but I thought we did a good job playing through. We’ll be happy to take an ugly win at this point.”

Bell, who averages a double-double, added 10 rebounds with her 27 points and didn’t play most of the fourth quarter. Fellow senior Jennah Pate scored 11 points and Mari-Todd Brown and Isha Patterson had seven points each.

“(Bell) did a great job giving us a boost,” Seger said. “Jennah hit some shots early to get us started and her rebounding and Kadasha (Bryant) ball handling has been a key to our success. We know when Mari-Todd and Isha hit shots and Mariah (Bell) and Janey (Aron) defend, it helps us. They’re understanding what it takes to win.”

East Webster (23-7) continues its road to Jackson this Friday at home against East Union at 7 p.m. The Lady Urchins had an impressive 86-40 win against Riverside on Monday night to advance. Bell expects a battle between the two teams and she’s going to leave it on the floor in her final performance at Cumberland.

“We didn’t play our best game (Monday), but we had a great outcome,” Bell said. “I expect (East Union) to play hard even though they’re away from home. May the best team win.”