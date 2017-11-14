Lady Volunteers use strong defensive effort for win

It seemed the Starkville Academy Lady Volunteers took a page out of the football team's defensive playbook to the basketball court on Tuesday night.

The Lady Vols put the clamps on the Indianola Academy Lady Colonels and did not allow them to score in the second quarter.

Starkville Academy went on to an easy 48-7 victory over Indianola Academy to even its record at 3-3.

After the Lady Vols established a 10-4 lead after the first quarter, they went on a 13-0 in the second quarter to extend the margin to 23-4 at halftime.

"It all boils down to way we played the defense," Starkville Academy coach Bruce Allsup said. "We just clicked (Tuesday night) defensively. Our intensity was really high. Our rotations were good. Our help and recovery was good. Our blocking out on rebounding was exceptional. I thought that was the key to the game. I'm very pleased with that."

The result of the game was no in doubt at halftime and the Lady Vols continued to roll in the second half to out-score the visitors 25-3.

Starkville Academy senior Milla Davis said the goal was to hold the Lady Colonels to under 10 points and it was mission accomplished.

Davis was instrumental on the offensive side for the Lady Vols by getting 17 points.

"I want to give Milla some credit because that's the best I've seen her play since I've been coaching her," Allsup said. "I see it every day in practice and it just hasn't carried over to the game. With her being a senior this year, I hope she is going to take ownership of doing that more often and I'm so proud to see her come out and have some success."

Davis said Allsup has been encouraging her to take more of a leadership role on a young team this season.

"My coach has been telling me since we have a small team this year and we lost a lot of seniors, we need seniors to step up," Davis said. "I felt I had those qualities, so I just wanted to come out and show my team how good we can really be."

Davis was the only SA player to score in double digits, but Mary Peyton Passons was next with eight points and she led the way with seven rebounds. Aubrey Campbell had seven points and six rebounds.

As a team, the Lady Vols won the rebounding margin 38-22 and had 20 steals to signal just how good the defense was.

Oak Hill Academy will pay a visit to Starkville Academy (3-3) on Thursday night for that rivalry matchup.