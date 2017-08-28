Lady Vols drop home decision in softball

Starkville Academy has been making strides with its softball program after sitting out for a season and head coach Rob Barron feels like his team has just been on the cusp.

After winning the team’s first game of the season, there was a setback on Monday, however. District opponent Heritage Academy was in town and the Lady Volunteers let a few errors and lack of production at the plate haunt them in an 11-1 defeat.

“It sounds like a broken record, but it’s been the season in a nutshell," Barron said. "We make a few plays and get a three up three down inning and then give up five or six runs. I was proud of them for the effort they gave. They were diving at balls and moving on after not making a play.”

Most of the afternoon, SA hurt itself when runs were surrendered. It started in the second inning when the Lady Vols walked two batters and an error ended up scoring them. A ground ball out made it 3-0 and SA was trying to dig itself out of that hole the rest of the afternoon.

More errors came in the fourth on misplayed softballs in the outfield making it 8-0, but the Lady Vols got a run back. Hits from Bailey Carper and Caralyne Montgomery had them in business. An error on a throw to first put SA on the board cutting the lead to 8-1.

That was the only score of the game as Heritage put the game away in the seventh with three more runs to grab the win.

Errors were a large part in the loss, but Barron believes his team has gotten better with their decision-making and its play in the field. It’s the offense that worries the coach.

The Lady Vols managed just six hits in the game with Montgomery serving as the only multi-hit batter. Austin Tucker had SA's only multi-base hit with her double.

“The only thing that we’ve really taken a step back on is our hitting," Barron said. "The first few games, we were putting the ball in play. We might have been losing ball games, but we were getting six or seven runs. That’s the only real negative thing.

“They’re getting better. They’ve just got to keep coming out here and battling. They’re keeping their head up.”

The Lady Vols are scheduled to play three games in three days this week weather permitting. They’re back in district action on the road against Winston Academy today and will travel to Canton Academy on Wednesday.