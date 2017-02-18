Lady Jackets win Class 6A, Region 3 championship

Lady Jackets claim

6A, Region 3 crown

SDN Staff

JACKSON – Another strong defensive effort by the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets led to another victory on Friday night and a trophy to go along with it.

With the 52-33 victory over Callaway, the Lady Jackets claimed the Class 6A, Region 3 championship.

"I was real excited about how well our girls played," SHS coach Kristie Williams said. "We knew it would be a tough game because in playing Callaway for the third time, we knew they were going to give their best effort."

Kelsey Jones led the Lady Jackets with 19 points, while Jariyah Covington added 15 points and Tabreea Gandy also scored in double digits with 13 points.

"The girls really responded and we were able to get that first-round bye into the next round," Williams said.

Starkville still has yet to be beaten this season and improved its record to 28-0. The Lady Jackets will host the winner of Columbus-Clinton game next Friday.

Boys Game

Callaway 64,

Starkville 55

The Jackets were not as fortunate in their quest to bring home the district championship.

Despite a 15-point effort by Blake Rogers, Starkville dropped the nine-point decision on the home court of the Chargers.

Jesse Little and Darrious Agnew had 11 points each for the Jackets on the inside.

Starkville saw its record fall to 26-3, but still advance to play in the state tournament next week.

In other area results, Starkville Academy's boys will play the the MAIS AAA North championship on Saturday after defeating Heritage Academy 43-31 on Friday night. East Webster's girls won the Class 2A, Region 4 championship with a victory over Calhoun City.

For more on these games, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.